Maryam demands live telecast of trial in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday demanded live broadcast of their trial in references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to “make the nation know the truth.”

Shortly after her appearance along with her father in the accountability court hearing the graft cases, Maryam took to Twitter to demand: “The entire trial proceedings of NAB court against Nawaz Sharif and me should be live telecast so that the nation can know the truth.”

Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar appeared before the accountability court today as it resumed hearing of the Avenfield properties case.

Advocate Khawaja Haris, lead counsel of the Sharif family, resumed cross-examination of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia, a star witness in the case.

A day earlier, Sharif and his daughter couldn’t appear before the court as their flight from Lahore was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge directed Zia to approach the Supreme Court registrar’s office for provision of Volume X of the Panama JIT report.

The Volume X pertains to the JIT’s correspondence with foreign countries for mutual legal assistance (MLA) for a probe into the Sharif family’s wealth.

During his cross-examination, Zia told the court that Volume X was sealed by the apex court on a request of JIT and could be de-sealed when an application is filed with the apex court.

To a query, he said JIT wrote seven letters under the MLA to the UAE authorities for cooperation and information regarding the establishment and disposal of the Sharif family’s mills there.

When the counsel contradicted his claim, saying it had written a few more letters, the JIT head said he had to check the record to ascertain this.—INP