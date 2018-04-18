Mahira Khan recreates Raj Kapoor’s song

Web Desk: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is very active on social media. She recently, shared a video in which she can be seen recreating song Chori Chori from Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather Raj Kapoor’s 1965 film.

Mahira picked black and white filter, she looks beautiful with her adorable expression. Actor’s makeup artist, Adnan Ansari is also with her in the video.

Recently, Mahira was caught while she was smoking at an event. She was at the backstage of the award and was seen bumming a smoke before walking the red carpet it seems. The video went instantly viral on the Internet and the actor was slammed on social media pages.

Source: Pinkvilla