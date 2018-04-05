‘Lungi’ is grabbing the west’s attention

Web Desk: Almost every desi people are familiar with ‘Lungi’, but now it has caught the attention of the west. They found the freedom that comes with lounging lazily in the airy garment.

Companies are even working to give the lungi a whole new spin. For example, famous global fashion brand, came out with a lungi-inspired skirt, describing it as a ‘flowing skirt which draped detail in the front’.

Recently a video is shared by a website in which lungi was promoted. It demonstrates that it can be used as a scarf, a beach towel, an instant changing room, and even a bag!

Source: Deccanchronicle