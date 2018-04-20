List of 9 domestic tricks to save your energy and time

Web Desk: Small activity of your routine can take away a lot of time and energy. That’s why it’s important to know some everyday time-saving tricks like how to use a scoop to make mopping easier or alternative ways to use a blow dryer.

Here is the list of such 9 household tricks that will allow you to spend more time with your family.

Put a glass of water in the microwave

When you heat up the leftovers in the microwave, your food dries out and becomes hard and stale. So, next time, try putting in a glass of water alongside the pizza or pie.

Put LEGOs in liquid soap

To make your kids to wash hands, make your liquid soap interesting by adding LEGOs or any small toy in it.

Spring protect charger

We have to buy chargers from time to time. To protect chargers from unwanted twisting and breakage, use a spring from an old pen.

Use vinegar on shower head

In order to clean the rust off your shower head, wrap it in a bag of vinegar and leave it overnight.

Clean tiles with electric toothbrushes

Electric toothbrush is convenient to clean hard-to-reach seams between tiles.

Latex and glue make your sofa new

Apply 1-2 drops of glue on latex gloves and move your hands across the sofa.

Use foil to reserve bananas

The shelf life of bananas will increase if you cover them with foil as shown in the image.

Thread a needle with your palm

Place the thread in your palm so that it lies flat. Don’t pull it. Take a needle in your hand, turn it so that the bottom half of its face the thread. Bring the needle along the thread and straighten it.

Remove labels with a blow dryer

It requires a lot of efforts to separate the labels from cans. But you can easily separate it with a hairdryer.

Source: Brightside