Kumail Nanjiani’s question floods Twitter with responses

Web Desk: Kumail Nanjiani is a popular Pakistani-American stand-up comedian. Recently, he asked people on social media that whether they remembered the first ever TV show they fell in love with.

He wrote, ‘What was the 1st TV show you loved, completely? Not cartoons you watched as a kid. I mean, as you got a bit older. Maybe early teens, when you could really start engaging intellectually. For me, Star Trek: TOS. Intellectually, emotionally. Blew me away. The world felt bigger.”

Q: what was the 1st TV show you loved, completely? Not cartoons you watched as a kid. I mean, as you got a bit older. Maybe early teens, when you could really start engaging intellectually. For me, Star Trek: TOS. Intellectually, emotionally. Blew me away. The world felt bigger. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 9, 2018

People started giving the name of the TV show they watched, other added a little more about the show and also why they like it. Some of the responses of the tweet are here.

Gargoyles is definitely a cartoon i watched as a kid, but i feel like it should still count. the Macbeth arc was mind-blowing for me at the time. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 9, 2018

Same! The original Star Trek was where I first encountered literary/philosophical/political ideas. Plus my 1st crush was on James Tiberius Kirk. — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) April 9, 2018

The Twilight Zone. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 10, 2018

Twin Peaks. Used to tape it so I could rewatch and study it all week, I was completely obsessed. (And strangely I started watching in season two) — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 10, 2018

I think it was Doctor Who, which I really just started watching to impress a boy. And then next thing I know, I’m clutching a pillow and sobbing as David Tennant regenerates. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 10, 2018

Source: Indiantimes