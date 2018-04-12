Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kumail Nanjiani’s question floods Twitter with responses

Kumail Nanjiani’s question floods Twitter with responses

Kumail-ninjiani.png

-ew

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: Kumail Nanjiani is a popular Pakistani-American stand-up comedian. Recently, he asked people on social media that whether they remembered the first ever TV show they fell in love with.

He wrote, ‘What was the 1st TV show you loved, completely? Not cartoons you watched as a kid. I mean, as you got a bit older. Maybe early teens, when you could really start engaging intellectually. For me, Star Trek: TOS. Intellectually, emotionally. Blew me away. The world felt bigger.”

People started giving the name of the TV show they watched, other added a little more about the show and also why they like it. Some of the responses of the tweet are here.

Source: Indiantimes