Khawaja Asif to represent Pakistan at FMs’ Council meeting in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif leaves for two-day visit to Beijing on Monday.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the Foreign Minister will attend meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Council will discuss issues related to peace and security at the international and regional level and promotion of cooperation between member states.

The meeting will finalize preparations for the forthcoming SCO Heads of State Council in Qingdao.

The Foreign Minister will also meet his counterparts at the Council of Foreign Ministers, including Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

SCO is an important forum for global and regional peace and security and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between member states.

Pakistan joined the organization in June 2017. We have been playing an active, responsible and constructive role in it in line with the Shanghai spirit, which calls for mutual trust and benefit, equality, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development. We will continue to play our role in meeting the objectives of SCO.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan will also leave for Beijing tomorrow to lead Pakistani delegation at the meeting of defence ministers of the SCO member-states. The meeting has already started.

The minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and discuss ways and means to further enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

