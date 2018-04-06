Kashmiri protesters, Indian security forces trade stones and tear gas

SRINAGAR: Violent clashes between Indian security forces and protestors opposed to Indian-rule in the northern state of Kashmir continued Friday.

Government forces fired tear gas to counter stone-pelting protestors.

The recent round of riotous protests began on Sunday when Indian security forces raided a few villages in Southern Kashmir, killing 13 armed rebels.

At least three Indian soldiers were also killed in the fighting, which was followed by a security clampdown, and agitation by separatists who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir.— AP