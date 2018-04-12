Kareena chooses this profession for Taimur

Web Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she cannot imagine her life without acting. She was speaking at the Lokmat Maharastrian Of The Year award ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Said said, “After 18 years of working in this profession, I don’t think I can think about anything else because I always wanted to be an actor so, I can’t imagine without acting.”

Kareena was asked what profession would Taimur go for when he grows up. Responding to which, Kareena preferred cricket over Bollywood. She quoted, ‘Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricket.’

Taimur has got both, acting and cricket, in his genes. While his grandfather Tiger Pataudi was India captain, his grandmother, father and mother belong to Bollywood.

Source: Hindustantimes