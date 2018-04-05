Kandhkot: 17 of same family hospitalized after drinking toxic lassi

KANDHKOT: At least 17 members of a same family fell unconscious after drinking poisonous lassi in village Sakhran Jafri near Kandhkot on Wednesday night.

The affected persons, including women and children, were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Kandhkot for treatment.

Those who were brought to the hospital included Mumtaz Ali, Jamal, Abdul Razzaq, Sabaz Ali, Sughran Khatoon, Fathe Khatoon, Aminat Bibi, Nusrat Bibi, Lakhan Bibi and Pathani Khatoon.

Hospital sources informed media persons that most of the affected people are in stable condition.—INP