John Cena breaks up with Nikka Bella

Web Desk: After six years of togetherness, John Cena and Nikki Bella have ended up their engagement. The couple split three weeks before wedding.

The news was broken by Nikki and her twin sister Brie.

The couple stated, “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.”

The couple has been dating since 2012, and about a year ago, Cena proposed her at Wrestlemania. Their marriage was on May 5. On Saturday, April 14, Blockers star posted an Instagram photo that read, ‘We were together. I forget the rest.’

Cena said, ‘’Relationship are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy.”

“We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why A cave in on a lot of stuff,” he added.

Moreover, he quoted, ‘It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.’

Source: USmagazine