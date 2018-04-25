JIT finds Rao Anwar guilty of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extra-judicial killing: sources

KARACHI: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Additional Inspector General Irfan Pathan on Wednesday held former Karachi’s Malir area Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar guilty of extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others, a private television channel quoted well-aware sources as having said.

The JIT was constituted under directives of Supreme Court (SC).

The report crafted by JIT after intense probe into the much-hyped issue termed extrajudicial killings of Naqeeb and three others as terrorism.

Sources privy to development told that JIT did not find evidence pertaining to involvement of deceased Naqeebullah Mehsud in terror-related activities. The findings of JIT accuse police officials [involved in fake encounter] of uttering lies before media to protect themselves.

Inside-aware further revealed that Rao Anwar and other police officials destroyed the evidence immediately after the incident. The Deoxyribonucleic Acid [DNA] report stated that all four victims were killed in two separate rooms and bullets were shot at them from a distance of 1-5 feet. Geo-fencing and other evidence prove presence of Rao Anwar on the occasion where incident occurred.

As per JIT, Rao Anwar failed in proving himself innocent and transcended his jurisdiction.

It is worth here to mention that Rao Anwar was arrested on March 21 when he finally appeared before the Supreme Court after eluding law enforcement agencies for over a month.—NNI