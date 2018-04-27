JI protest across Karachi against ongoing power woes

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) is protesting in various parts of the city today over the ongoing water shortage and power outages in the city due to which people are facing difficulty in daily commute, Aaj News reported.

In the wee hours of Friday, JI members blocked roads in Malir 15, Kalaboard, Shah Faisal number 2, Orangi Town, Dehli Colony and Lyari causing severe traffic jams in the areas.

Tires were burnt and the stone were hurled towards public, after which the Rangers and the police’s heavy contigent reached Shara Faisal and ensured flow of traffic.

Private schools in Lyari were shut down by the protest carried out by JI workers.

JI local leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman notify that the protest will begin in Saddar, Empress Market and Regal Chowk along with Bolton Market and Lee Market later today.

Rehman announced that they will continue to stage protests in the city until the shortage issue is resolved.