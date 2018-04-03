IS claims attack on Christian family in Pakistan

QUETTA: The militant group Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for killing four members of a Christian family in southwestern Pakistan.
A statement issued by the group claimed that militants belonging to ISIS fired on the group of Christians as they were traveling in the city of Quetta, killing four on Monday.
Islamic State has affiliates in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, many drawn from existing militant groups, who support their vehement sectarian views against Muslims and non-Muslims.
The family was traveling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire in Quetta city, the capital of Baluchistan province.
“It appears to have been a targeted attack,” provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari told Reuters. “It was an act of terrorism.”
Baluchistan, a region bordering Iran as well as Afghanistan, is plagued by violence by militant groups linked to the Taliban, al Qaeda and Islamic State.
It also has an indigenous ethnic Baloch insurgency fighting against central government.