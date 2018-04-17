Is adding milk in your tea safe?

Web Desk: People love to have a cup of tea with milk because of the flavor and their habits. Initially, milk was added to tea in order to reduce it’s bitterness.

Many health experts suggest that one shouldn’t start their day with a cup of tea, because it will lead to acidity. Similarly, adding milk to your tea may look like the perfect option for you, it may just be unhealthy.

Milk in tea, can hamper your system. Milk makes tea acidic. Tea has potent antioxidants catechins and epicatechins, but adding milk cuts down the amount of these antioxidants making this otherwise healthy drink a source of inflammation and acidity. Also, adding sugar makes it even worse.”

Tea in the morning can disrupt your metabolism activity, dehydrate the body, erode oral health, and could lead to bloating.

Tea can also protect you against heart disease, but the benefits are completely wiped out if milk is added. It also modifies the biological activities of tea ingredients.

However, lessen the number of tea cups you are having per day, eat something before sipping on tea, in the morning.

Source: NDTV