Interior Minister urges need for smooth conduct of next elections

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said responsibility to keep political temperature under control ahead of the upcoming general elections rests with politicians.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad today, he emphasized the need for peaceful and smooth conduct of next elections and transfer of power.

The Interior Minister said using the name of religion in the election will not be in the interest of the country. He warned that our enemy is plotting to incite the elements of violence in the elections.

Earlier, inaugurating the “Spring Festival”, the interior minister said efforts have been started to project soft image of the country abroad. He said the spring festival will be made a brand of Islamabad in the entire world. Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government will work in cohesion with provinces to promote tourism and sports in the country.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project is once a century opportunity for Pakistan, which has worried our foes and they are hatching conspiracies against it.

The Interior Minister said sit-in culture in the country should be abolished for good in the best interest of country.—NNI