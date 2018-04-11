Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, Wednesday.

The youth were gunned down after the troops fired bullets on protesters in Khudwani area of the district. One of the martyred youth has been identified as Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh. Four houses were also set on fire by the troops in the area.

On the other hand, the puppet authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Kulgam district. Anti-India pretests are also going on in Pulwama town.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and lodged him in Sher Garhi police station in Islamabad town.