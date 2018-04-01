Indian troops martyr 15 youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred 15 youth and injured as many as 100 in Shopian and Islamabad districts in a single day, today (Sunday).

The youth were killed during cordon and search operations, launched by Indian forces at Dagdard and Kachdoora areas of the two districts in South Kashmir. The toll is likely to increase once the operation is over.

The killings triggered forceful anti-India protests in the two districts. Over 100 civilians were injured when Indian forces used brute force and fired pellets and bullets on protesters.

The Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian, Dr Shafat told media that they were unable to maintain the record of the injured because of the heavy rush. However, independent sources said that the number of injured youth could be more than 100.

Shutdown was observed and protests were held in many parts of Srinagar city. Clashes were reported between the protesters and the troops. Scores of students of Kashmir University staged a protest at varsity campus in Srinagar against the killings. The protesting students shouted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. They carried banners reading, ‘End Occupation, Free Kashmir’.

Meanwhile, two-day shutdown across the occupied territory began from today (Sunday) to mourn the killings. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.