Indian SC directs IOK govt to protect family, lawyer of minor girl molested, murdered

NEW DELHI: Indian Supreme Court has asked the puppet government of occupied Kashmir to provide security to the family and lawyer of minor girl molested and murdered in Kathua.

The Court hearing the case in New Delhi on Monday also asked the Jammu and Kashmir government for a reply by 27th of this month on whether a plea to transfer the Kathua case from the state’s courts to Chandigarh should be allowed.

The SC action came on a plea filed today by the father of the eight-year-old girl. The father sought security for the victim’s family and lawyers representing them.

Meanwhile, the Kathua district court today postponed the date for hearing the case tilll 28th and all the accused were brought to court on Monday.

Public anger at the crime led to protests across India over the past few days with outrage fueled by support for the accused initially shown by ministers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.