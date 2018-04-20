Indian Mukesh Ambani own these 10 costliest things

Web Desk: It is our dream to buy gold plated helicopter, biggest yacht, luxurious house and fastest auto. But sadly, it is not easy to earn such tremendous amount of money.

Indian’s richest man is Mukesh Ambani, he ranks at #19 on the rundown of being the World’s Wealthiest Man. Have a look at the 10 costliest things he owns.

A BMW worth Rs 8.5 crore

He travels on BMW769Li which costs Rs 1.9 crore IND on the road, it was armored by BMW Germany, now its worth is Rs 8.5 crore IND.

His home Antilia

Antilia building costs $1 billion. The 400,000 square foot has 27 stories.

A multi storey garage

Antilia has a multi-storey garage that allows parking of 168 cars. It also has three helipads on the roof.

The falcon 900

This Falcon 900 can fly 14 passengers. The range of aircraft is 8,340 km. It costs $43.3 million.

Airbus 319

Mukesh Ambani also owns A-319 that has a capacity of 180 passengers and is valued at Rs 230 crore.

Boeing Business Jet 2

The most expensive private jet Boeing Business Jet 2 costs $73 million. He also modified his BBJ2 with a boardroom and plush executive seats.

Maybach 62

Mukesh was the first man to but a Maybach in India. It has technologies like facilities for video conference. This car takes only 5.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/hr.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

The grand old lady of the Rolls-Royce family, this is one car that Mukesh Ambani and Amitabh Bachchan own.

Mercedez Benz S Guard

The Mercedez Benz S Guard is the modified version of the S600. The car is armored with Z category security system. Again, he was the first Indian to own this car.

Reliance Industries

Reliance industries have business across India in different sectors of energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail and telecommunications. It makes profit of $4.7 billion every year and Mukesh Ambani holds a 44.7% stake in the company.

Source: Wittyfeed