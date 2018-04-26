‘Indian First PM’ Google search shows Modi’s photo with Nehru’s name

Web Desk: When one type ‘Indian First PM’ on the Google search, the first link that appears is that of the Wikipedia page of the ‘List of Prime Ministers of India’, with Jawaharlal Nehru’s name in bold and big letters. The twist is that, the image doesn’t belong to Nehru , but the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Someone took a screenshot of the search result and shared it on Twitter. People started questioning, why?

Some claims it is a conspiracy. ‘Very strange type in google search “India First PM” result with be this. Google showing pic of Narendra MModi instead of Jawahar Lal Nehru @GoogleIndia very unfortunate that such blunder is done by google,” someone tweeted.

Here are the public responses.

When we search “India first PM” on Google, Narendra Modi image appears. Why? — I_am (@thenagawalrus) April 25, 2018

Type ‘India first pm’ in google and result is Mr.Narendra Modi’s photo instead of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. @Google Pls correct it.. How come you also fell in the trap of Mr.Modi? pic.twitter.com/H8zlP9zzW0 — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) April 25, 2018

A Twitter user came forward to explain it.

Sigh..

1. Google is serving up a Wikipedia page on the topic, “List of Prime Ministers of India – Wikipedia”

2. The first image on the Wikipedia page is of Narendra Modi, PM.

3. When displayed on a narrow screen, the image comes up first.

Can the lady NOT understand this? https://t.co/wuQqMCbWx4 — Abhinav Agarwal (@AbhinavAgarwal) April 25, 2018

