‘Indian First PM’ Google search shows Modi’s photo with Nehru’s name

Web Desk: When one type ‘Indian First PM’ on the Google search, the first link that appears is that of the Wikipedia page of the ‘List of Prime Ministers of India’, with Jawaharlal Nehru’s name in bold and big letters. The twist is that, the image doesn’t belong to Nehru , but the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Someone took a screenshot of the search result and shared it on Twitter. People started questioning, why?

Some claims it is a conspiracy. ‘Very strange type in google search “India First PM” result with be this. Google showing pic of Narendra MModi instead of Jawahar Lal Nehru @GoogleIndia very unfortunate that such blunder is done by google,” someone tweeted.

Here are the public responses.

A Twitter user came forward to explain it.

