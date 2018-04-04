Indian Army’s brutal act used as an inspiration in ‘Baaghi 2’

Web Desk: Tiger Shroff starring movie ‘Baaghi 2’ has been minting money at the box office, the action flick has received Rs 85.20 crore IND at box office.

According to Daily O, the film also featured a real life incident that occurred in April 2017. The real life incident mimics in the film.

A man, Dar was stopped by Indian army in Kashmir, while he was getting back from a funeral procession. Then Dar was tied to the front of an army jeep as an shield, as Indian’s Major Gogoi’s car drove through stone-throwing crowds. This brutal act of the Indian army violated the human rights.

Similarly, in the movie, army officer Ranveer Pratap Singh, uses a Kashmiri man, tied to the hood of his car, as a human shield. However, the brutal incident was used as an inspiration in ‘Baaghi 2.’

According to the Indian film critic, Raja Sen “It is the kind of things I expected Indian cinema to tackle at some point, but not in a Tiger Shroff film where his reasoning for this inhumanity is that somebody burned the Indian flag.”