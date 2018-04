ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that India has embarked upon perilous destabilization of regional peace through escalation of ceasefire violations on Line of Control.

In a statement, he condemned unprovoked Indian firing across Line of Control in Khoi Ratta sector that injured five civilians, including three women.

The Defense Minister said Pakistan Army has and will continue to respond robustly, targeting Indian Army posts and installations.—PPI