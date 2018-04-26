IHC to announce fate of Khwaja Asif in Iqama case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its verdict in Iqama Case against Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The petition alleged that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers. The foreign minister has denied the charge.

After hearing arguments from both sides, a three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Athar Minallah had reserved judgment in the case on 10th of this month.

The court has also issued a notice to all parties to appear before it today.

A petition in this regard was filed by Usman Dar, the PTI candidate who was defeated in 2013 general elections by Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.