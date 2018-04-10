IHC reserves verdict in Kh Asif disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on plea seeking disqualification of foreign minister Khawaja Aisf.

As per details garnered, a three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing of the petition filed by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar.

The court, during hearing, inquired that how a person doing full-time job could run ministry in Pakistan. To this, Asif’s counsel responded that Khawaja Asif was doing a job in Dubai-based bank before elections.

“A person has been barred from practicing law in Pakistan. How is he performing employment abroad”, remarked Justice Amir Farooq. Upon this, Asif’s legal counsel responded that Asif was acting merely as an advisor.

On the other hand, Usman Dar’s lawyer told court that Asif’s income stood at Rs340 million per year from the aforementioned employment. He asserted that a person who was performing job abroad couldn’t be loyal to his country.

Later, IHC reserved the verdict and adjourned the hearing.—NNI