If I fail to resist martial law, I will resign: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has categorically said that the upcoming general elections will be held on time, without any delay.

“There is no room for judicial martial law in the country,” he said while addressing an event held in honour of late human rights activist Asma Jahangir.

He said that some people were spreading pre-planned rumours about judicial martial law. “If I won’t be able to resist martial law I would pack up and go home, but would not endorse it,” he said, and vowed to resist any extra-constitutional move.

Paying tribute to Asma Jahangir, the CJP said that she was a brave lady, who always supported the truth.

“Once she complained against non-provision of relief,” the CJP said while recalling the day when they worked together. Chief Justice Nisar said that Jahangir would voluntarily take up cases of people who could not afford lawyers.

Last week, CJP Nisar said that that there was going to be no judicial National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) or martial law.

During hearing of a case regarding deputation of CDA officers, the CJP remarked that the country will be continued to run as per constitution and democracy.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid had asked CJP Mian Saqib Nisar to impose ‘judicial martial law’ for three months. He also announced that no interim PM will be accepted without consulting Imran Khan.

“Elections are being organized in chaotic atmosphere. If a controversial figure is selected for the post of interim premiership, stakeholders will lose faith in general polls 2018,” he asserted.

Afterwards, Mian Saqib Nisar said that that there was no place of judicial martial law in the constitution. He said country’s fate changes with the capable leaders. It is necessary for judges to provide justice equally, he added.—NNI