Humaima Malick pours love on her father and brothers

Web Desk: Humaima Malik often defends her family. Earlier, she asked her fans to not to share the pictures of his brother Feroze Khan’s wedding.

Recently, she used social media to express her love and care for her two brothers and father. She shared several pictures of the event with herself.

She wrote on social media, “This is a moment to be shared with all the girls who follow me. I upload pictures of dressing up for my younger ones’ (Feroze and Dua Malick) wedding or promoting my own movies or events of my life.”

“But I have a reality check too. I feel home when I see my brothers, I feel complete when I hug them. No matter what I do, no matter how hard my journey has been, they kept standing with me, accepting me, accepting all the facts, all ups and downs of my hectic life. They never judge me, they never complain, abuse or explain their love towards me. They don’t even need validation. They don’t need approval of their love towards me too. They have seen my worst; they have seen my much worst also. They still hug me and tell me ‘Mema beta, I love you,” wrote Humaima.

She also added, “Thank you Ali bhai for being the best possible elder brother a sister can have. You, Feroze and Abbu make me stronger and a better person every day.”