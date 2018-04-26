How tea seller’s kids react when he took them to McDonald’s

Web Desk: Everyone is struggle in this world. Someone struggles in office while some works outside. There struggle and concept of happiness are different.

This is a heartwarming story of an Indian tea seller who once enjoyed a big day at work.

The man said, “There was some event happening at a big hotel nearby. And after lunch everyone wanted chai. That day I made more money than I make in a month. I took my wife and kids to McDonald’s for the first time and bought the kids their own burgers with the toys in it. My kids looked at me like I was their hero! That’s the happiest day of my life.”

Responding to which, a user said, ‘Simple pleasures of a simple life. We unnecessarily complicate things and forget what it’s all about. Aah, now I want chai!’

One commented, ‘Damn here when I think about it, going to McDonald is a casual thing. Oh god, thank you for reminding me not to take things for granted. And for many people reading this, you may be their hero too.”

