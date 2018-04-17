How Aisha Khan looked at her own wedding?

Web Desk: After the marriage of Feroze Khan, Aisha Khan also tied knots this year. She previously announced that she will be getting married soon and also shared a picture of her fiancé.

Recently, Aisha Khan tied knot with Air Force officer Major Uqbah Malik. Her marriage had been ended up after five years of celebrations.

Here are Aisha Khan’s five wedding looks.

Mayoon

Aisha chose to have minimal makeup on her face on her mayoon and also wear yellow outfit with her hair left natural.

Mehendi

In her mehendi function, she grabbed green and maroon outfits with very light embellishment. She wore light make up. She sported two necklaces but no earrings.

Nikkah

Aisha wore fawn coloured outfit in her nikkah ceremony. Her outfit was full embroidered with plain dubatta with a gold kiran on the border. She again picked minimal makeup with a simple teeka and jhumkas.

Baraat

She picked up a peach traditional outfit for her barat ceremony. She stunned in black smokey eyes, dramatic lashes and a chiseled face with blush and peace lipstick. She wore diamond set.

Valima

In valima, she was dressed in a gold and dark green ensemble. Golden gotas were embedded in her dupatta. She wore heavy makeup with glittery eyes and red lipstick.

Have a look at some of her wedding pictures