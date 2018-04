Highlights of PSDP 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Following are the highlights of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19:

Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2018-19 is Rs2.043 trillion — The federal PSDP is Rs1,030 billion whereas the provincial PSDP is Rs1013 billion — Rs4,677.487 million allocated for Aviation Division — Rs125 million allocated for Board of Investment —

Cabinet Division will receive Rs1,116.438 million — Capital Administration and Development Division will get Rs15,236.924 million — Rs 802.699 million allocated for Climate Change Division — Rs1500 million allocated for Commerce Division — Rs14480 million earmarked for Communication Division (other than NHA) — Defence Division will get Rs 640.644 million while Defence Production Division to get Rs 2810 million — Rs70 million set aside for Economic Affairs Division — Rs 175.4 million earmarked for Establishment Division — Rs 4336.5 million allocated for Federal Education and Professional Training Division — Finance Division will get Rs18,151.4 million —

Rs199 million allocated for Foreign Affairs Division — Rs 46,679 million allocated for Higher Education Commission — Rs 5,433.1 million earmarked for Housing and Works Division — Rs 300 million earmarked for Human Rights Division — Rs 1775.2 million set aside for Industries and Production Division — Information and Broadcasting Division will get Rs1,644 million — Information Technology and Telecom Division will receive Rs3,046.3 million — Inter Provincial Coordination Division will get Rs 3552.5 million — Rs 24,207.8 million allocated for Interior Division –

– Rs 51,205.8 million earmarked for Kashmir Affairs and Giligt-Baltistan Affairs Division — Rs1,025 million earmarked for Law and Justice Division — Rs 10,118 million set aside for Maritime Affairs Division — Rs 251 million allocated for Narcotics Control Division — Rs1808 million set aside for National Food Security and Research Division — Rs 25,034.4 million allocated for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Division —

National History and Literary Heritage Division will get Rs 550.5 million — Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to get Rs 30,424.5 million — Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority will receive Rs 300 million — Petroleum Division will get Rs 943 million — Rs 27,590 million allocated for Planning Development and Reform Division — Rs 370 million allocated for Postal Services Division — Rs 40,000 million earmarked for Railways Division — Rs 36 million set aside for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division — Rs 2,558.9 million allocated for Revenue Division –

– Rs 2,660 million earmarked for Science and Technological Division — Rs 28,255.5 million set aside for States and Frontiers Regions Division — Rs 200 million allocated for Statistics Division — Rs 4,700 million set aside for SUPARCO — Textile Industry Division to get Rs 280 million — Water Resource Division will receive Rs79,500 million — Government also allocated Rs 237,725 million for various corporations including Rs201,600 million for National Highways Authority, Rs36125 million for NTDC/PEPCO — Rs 5000 million has been earmarked for Prime Minister’s Global SDGs achievement programme — Rs 5000 million allocated for Special Provision for Completion of CPEC Projects — Rs10,000 million earmarked for FATA 10 Years Plan (Federal Contribution) — Rs 8,500 million set aside for ERRA — Rs100,000 million allocated for Block Allocation for New Projects by next government — Rs 45,000 million allocated for Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs — Rs 45,000 earmarked for Security Enhancement —

Rs10,000 million allocated for Prime Minister’s Youth Initiative — Rs 5000 million set aside for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.