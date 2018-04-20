Here is why Swaziland king changed his country’s name?

Web Desk: The king of Swaziland has announced that his country had changes its name to eSwatini to mark 50 years since independence from British rule.

He took this step to stop the country from being confused with Switzerland.

eSwatini means ‘place of Swazi’. King Mswati III declared the name change during independence day celebrations. He said, “I would like to announce that Swaziland will now revert to its original name.”

He further added, ‘African countries on getting independence reverted to their ancient names before they were colonized. So from now on the country will be officially be known as the kingdom of eSwatini.”

Source: Deccanchronicle