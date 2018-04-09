Here is the correct way of charging your phone

Web Desk: It is shocking that we all have been charging our phone and tablets wrong. Earlier, it was claimed that charging phones overnight can cause mobile explosion. Well, the overnight charging wouldn’t do that, but it is also not recommended.

According to a company Cadax’s findings, your mobile needs to be charged in short burst and that too, frequently, if you want a good overall battery life. No matter if you only charge up to 10 per cent. The company says, ‘partial charges cause no harm.’

Also, if you want to lessen the wear and tear to your battery, do not hit the red zone, which is 15 per cent in most of the phone. Try to keep the device between 65 per cent and 75 per cent.

The expert also suggested that never ever charge your battery fully. Try to keep it around 95 and you are good to go.

Another thing was revealed that, you don’t need to remove the charger when it’s full, because when the charging hit the cent per cent mark, the charger automatically turn off.

Source: Deccanchronicle