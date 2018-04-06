Hearing of Avenfield Properties case against Sharif family adjourned

Accountability Court Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of Avenfield Properties reference against Nawaz Sharif and his family till Monday.

Earlier, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif his daughter Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Safdar appeared before the court. However, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir, who has been conducting corruption proceedings against the Sharif family since the very beginning of cases from September of last year was unable to preside over the hearing due to illness.

As a result, the hearing was adjourned until April 9 by duty judge Malik Arshad.

In the last hearing, JIT head Wajid Zia informed the court that they obtained the employee records of Capital FZE company owned by Sharif’s son in which the former PM was an employed the former premier. Zia also presented the screen shots of the payment sheets in which name of Nawaz’s name was not written.

Hence there was no receipt or bank record of receiving a salary.

The case of the Sharif family’s London flats is based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court’s directives last year.