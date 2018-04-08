Green Line’s fares reduced by 10 percent

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has reduced Green Line’s Fares by 10 percent in order to facilitate the passengers.

According to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Raza Ali Habib said Pakistan Railways reduced from Rs5990 to Rs5340 for Rawalpindi — Karachi route.

He said from Rawalpindi to Lahore fare for Green Line has been fixed Rs1200, while from Rawalpindi to Khanewal will be charged Rs2410.

Similarly, Rs3180 is new fare for Rawalpindi — Bahawalpur and Rs4430 for Rawalpindi —Rohri routes.

The passengers of Green Line will pay 5060 for Rawalpindi to Hyderabad.

He said that due to enhanced security measures, quality service and punctuality, the number of passengers traveling via train is increasing day by day.

To a question he expressed the hope that this year Pakistan Railways will earn over Rs45 billions.