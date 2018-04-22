Govt, opposition soon to finalize name of caretaker PM: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said consultations between the government and the opposition were underway to finalize name of caretaker prime minister.

“Consensus on the name of caretaker prime minister will hopefully be finalized before time,” he said while taking to media in Narowal.

The minister said all the democratic forces should jointly finalize a non-controversial name for the slot.

He said all powers would be shifted to caretaker government after initiation of electoral process. He also said morality should not be compromised while criticizing one another in politics.

Ahsan Iqbal said political parties of the country would have to go through this phase with responsibility as enemies would attempt to destabilise Pakistan.

“The political parties will have to make the environment as much tolerable as possible,” he said.

Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has mooted a proposal, seeking prominent scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan for the upcoming general elections of 2018.

While, after days-long deliberation and consultation within the party circles, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has finally consented on three names for the caretaker prime minister.

According to sources, the PTI has mooted three names, which are; former commerce minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, former chief justice of Pakistan Tasadduq Jilani and former governor State Bank Dr. Ishrat Hussain.—NNI