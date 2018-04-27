Govt has no justification to present budget, criticizes Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the National Assembly on Friday staged a walkout of the budget proceedings.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah said, “We are going out of the House as a protest.”

The government, he claimed, had no justification to present the budget. It will be the responsibility of new elected government, he added.

“The opposition will accept a budget for only four months,” he said and claimed the government had adopted a new tradition of presenting the budget for the whole year. Later, members from both treasury and the opposition benches traded harsh words besides raising slogans.—APP