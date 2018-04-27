Govt allocates Rs40,000 mln for Railways

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs40,000 million for the various ongoing and new schemes of Railways Division for the financial years 2018-19 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The allocation include Rs 27753.983 million for 29 ongoing projects and Rs 12246.017 million for 10 new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Friday.

For the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs7000 million has earmarked for procurement and manufacturing of 75 diesel electric locomotives of different horse power.

An amount of Rs3569.934 million has been reserved for preliminary design study of upgradation and rehabilitation of Mainline-1 (ML-1) and construction of new dry port and cargo handling facility at Havelian (Buldher), District Haripur. Similarly, an amount of Rs3000 million has been earmarked for procurement and manufacturing of 820 high capacity of bogies freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

An amount of Rs2000 million has been set aside for reconstruction and rehabilitation of assets damaged during 2010 flood, while Rs1704.557 million earmarked for rehabilitation of assets during the riots of December 27-28 2007.

For the new schemes an amount of Rs5000 million has been reserved for upgradation of Pakistan Railways’ existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs4546 million has been reserved for acquisition of land for Railway Corridor from Sea Port Km: 5.25 to Km 9.00 and Railway operational land from: 12.00 to Km: 14.00 at Gwadar.—APP