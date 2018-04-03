Google Doogle is celebrating Nazia’s 53rd birthday

Web Desk: Pakistan’s legendary singer Nazia Hassan was born on April 3, 1965. Google Doogle is celebrating and paying tribute on 53rd birthday of her.

Displaying the personality on Google Doogle, is the Google’s way of honoring and paying tribute to someone. Earlier, Google has paid tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Noor Jehan etc.

Google quoted, “When young Pakistani girls in the 1980 closed their eyes and clutch a pretend mic in their hands, swaying and singing, a major inspiration was Nazia Hassan. Hassan, sometimes referred to as the ‘Princess of pop’, was a sensation the likes of which hadn’t been seen in the region in years. Young and graceful, with long flowing hair, she charmed the country by belting of favourite songs ‘Disco Deewane’ and ‘Boom Boom’ alongside her brother Zohaib.”

Nazia Hassan was a Pakistani pop singer, song writer, lawyer and social activist. At the age of 10, she began her music career and soonly became a renowned singer of sub-continent. She was termed as the ‘Queen of Pop’ in the south Asia. Her song ‘Dreamer Deewane’ made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts. She was one of the popular singer in the 70s and 80s.

Her songs along with her brother went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide.

She also joined United Nation in 1991 and world for United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF).

Nazai Hassan fought a long battle with cancer during the last years of her life and died of lung cancer in London on 13 August 2000 at the age of 35.