Gas blast leaves two dead, three injured

KARACHI: At least two people were killed while five others sustained critical injuries in Karachi’s Kiamari area following a powerful explosion in the storage tank of private company.

As per details garnered, one deceased was identified as Kishwar.

Three injured were rushed to business ward of Karachi Civil Hospital where doctors had termed their condition critical.

Police official stated that investigation had been initiated to ascertain the cause of the blast. However, initial probe suggested that explosion had taken place as storage tank got filled with gas. NNI