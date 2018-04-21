Further delay in smog case will not be tolerated, says CJ

LAHORE: The Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday said that further delay in the smog case will not be tolerated.

“Further delay in the case will not be tolerated as it concerns our future generations,” observed Chief Justice Nisar, who was heading the two-member bench hearing the case at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

The bench ordered the smog commission report to be presented before the court on June 9.

Smog commission chairperson Dr Parvez Hassan also appeared before the court, along with petitioners and officials of Punjab’s environment department. The Lahore High Court had constituted the smog commission on January 5 to look into the cause of smog and implement environmental laws to prevent its effects.

A petitioner is the case shared that smog affects health and environment, adding that government should take precautions to prevent it.

The court remarked that order pertaining to combining all smog petitions will be given once the report is presented.

During the suo motu hearing of Sargodha chemical factory case, the chief justice ordered that the samples of the waste should be sent to a laboratory for testing.

“We don’t only rely on reports but will continue checking on our own,” remarked the CJP.

Moreover, the court also summoned the Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Captain (retd) Saif Anjum.

When asked about the steps taken by the environment department to curb pollution, the secretary shared that a committee has been formed to investigate the issue and a six-bed dispensary has been made in the area.

The committee will go to the site and attain samples on April 23, he informed the court. — INP