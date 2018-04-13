“Friday the 13th”: why people are scared of this infamous date?

Web Desk: People fear of Friday on 13th, this fear is termed as paraskevidekatriaphobia. This fear does not let them travel or make big purchase on that date. According to history, Italian composer Gioachino Rossini first made mention of the ill-fated date, says an 1869 biography.

It also says that both Friday and the number 13 were unlucky. Even he died on Friday the 13th.

Seven things you should know about the date.

Origin

Many theory is associated with this date and day, which consider it unlucky. According to a theory, superstition stems from early Christianity because thirteen is the number of people present at the Last Supper (Jesus and his 12 apostles).

Not consider unlucky in all culture

Friday the 13th is not considered unlucky in all culture. In Spanish and Greek culture, Tuesday the 13th is unlucky while in Italian culture, Friday the 17th is considered to be more unlucky.

Month begins with Sunday

The month which starts with a Sunday, has a Friday on 13th.

It can come in three

Friday the 13th will happen at least once a year but can occur as many as three times a year. In 2018, it will occur twice on April 13 and July 13.

Literature

Thomas Lewson wrote story on Friday the 13th, It’s story is about a Wall Street broker who chose the day to enact his rage and destroy the stock market.

Friday the 13th in Space

According to NASA, on Friday, April 13, 2029, a large asteroid called Asteroid 2004 MN4, will fly close enough to Earth to be visible without a telescope, but it will not hit.

Films on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th franchise including 12 horror films, a TV series, six films adapted into novels, comic books and more are extremely successful.

Source: Deccanchronicle