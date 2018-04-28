Gunmen kills 3 local tourists, driver in South Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gunmen fatally shot three local tourists and their driver in a tribal region along the Afghanistan border, official said Saturday.

Ikhlaq Bangash, deputy administrator in South Waziristan, said a group of tourists from Dera Ismail Khan were camping in the Momi Karam area when the gunmen struck Friday night.

Bangash said the attackers torched the camp after shooting the tourists and fleeing. The victims’ bodies were transported to their hometown.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.— AP