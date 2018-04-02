Four killed, six injured as pickup attacked in Quetta

QUETTA: At least four people including a Levies man were killed and six others injured as a vehicle ambushed in the provincial capital here on Monday.

Police said that miscreants attacked a pickup with 10 people on board at Qambrani Road Quetta.

A Levies man including four people identified as Bashir, Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Hameed and Naveed were killed in the firing while six others sustained bullet wounds.

The attackers fled from the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Quetta.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started raids to arrest the culprits.—INP