Four children died, 13 affected due to measles outbreak in Swat

SWAT: Four children died while 13 others affected and hospitalized due to measles outbreak in Swat.

Tehsil Nazim Bahrian, Habibullah said that due to negligence of health department and not visiting of EPI teams, measles broke out in Mankial area of Bahrain, district Swat.

He said that four children fall prey to measles while 13 others were affected and shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital which also lacks the appropriate treatment facilities for measles affected children.

The Local Government representative and people of the measles affected areas have demanded of the provincial government and health ministry for declaring emergency in the area and for steps to control the measles besides providing appropriate treatment facilities to already affect children.—INP