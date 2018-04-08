FO called US envoy to Ministry of Foreign Affairs over accident case

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of United States in Pakistan David Hale was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday and a strong protest was lodged by the Foreign Secretary on the tragic death of the motorcyclist and serious injury to the co-rider in the traffic accident yesterday that involved a US diplomat.

According to Foreign Office, the US Ambassador expressed his deep sympathy and sadness over the loss of life and assured that embassy would fully cooperate in the investigation.

The Foreign Secretary conveyed that justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.