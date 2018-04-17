First school for transgender in Pakistan has been established

Web Desk: First school for transgender has opened in Pakistan with the aim of providing education and vocational skills to transgender community.

The Gender Guardian School has been established by NGO Exploring Future Foundation(EFF) in the Defence Housing Authority in Lahore.

According to NGO, Lahore is the second-most populous city of Pakistan in which the population of transgender is about 30,000.

Classes in the school have been started from yesterday. The school offers a full 12 years of academic education from the primary level to matriculation and then leading up to college.

According to the owner of the school, Asif Shahzad, ‘This school has been set up to educate the neglected and oppressed section of the society. It is unfortunate that transgender are forced to live in isolation since their childhood.”

There will be no age limit for people to enroll as students. There are also three transgender in faculty. Shahzad claims, ‘So far 40 transgender persons have been enrolled in the school. This is the only school in any Islamic country in the world.’

“When transgender people grow up starts earning a living through singing and dancing. When they grow old, they beg in street. We are also trying to convince them, to lead better lives and also try to tell the rest of society that they are also human beings and that they should be treated as humans.”

Managing director of NGO, Mooeza Tariq said, “Most of the enrolled students have shown interest in fashion industry, including learning about cosmetics, fashion designing, embroidery and stitching, while some have also shown interest in graphic designing and culinary skills.”

