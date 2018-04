LAHORE: Gun shots were fired at the residence of a Supreme Court judge in Lahore on early Sunday morning.

According to Aaj News, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan’s residence in Model town was targeted twice today.

One bullet hit the main gate of Justice Ahsan’s house while another hit the window of his kitchen.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has reached the residence of Justice Ijaz and summoned Inspector General of Punjab Police.