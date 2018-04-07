FIA contacts Interpol for red notice against Haqqani

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday confirmed that they had reached out to Interpol regarding a red notice for the arrest of former envoy to the United States Husain Haqqani.

According to the agency, all formalities which are required by Interpol for the issuance of a red notice have been fulfilled.

In February, it was reported that the FIA had decided to register a case against Haqqani over charges of embezzlement in the embassy’s fund during his tenure from 2008 to 2012.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Waqar Rana had said before a three-judge bench of the apex court that the agency was considering filing an FIR against Haqqani on the basis of different offences. In addition, the FIA had written to the Interpol requesting the issuance of red notice but the agency had raised certain queries.

Haqqani is also currently implicated in the Memogate case when he allegedly had a memo delivered to Admiral Mike Mullen through Mansoor Ijaz. The memo had offered greater government cooperation in return for US backing against the powerful military in the immediate aftermath of the May 2 raid which led to the killing of Osama bin Laden.—INP