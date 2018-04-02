Fawad Khan wins title of best cinematic icon at Filmfare

Web Desk: Last night, the social media platform was full with the Filmfare’s photos of glamorous night in Dubai.

The event was graced by many famous Indian and Pakistan celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Hasnain Lehri, along with Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza and Karan Johar. These celebrities also walked at the red carpet.

Danube re-launched India’s popular magazine Filmfare Middle East. The celebrities were presented in the event, for launching the new edition of the magazine.

In the event, Fawad Khan won the title of ‘The Best Cinematic Icon Award’. The magazine considered him the only Pakistani to grace its cover alone.