FATA tribes achieved peace after lot of hardships, sacrifices: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that brave tribes of FATA have achieved peace and stability after lot of hardships and sacrifices.

In a tweet, he said restoration of normal life after kinetic operation is part of ‘clear-hold-build-transfer’ strategy. He said State including security forces is committed to rehabilitate the affected population.

He said we are through with challenges of ‘clear’ phase after kinetic operations, ‘hold and build’ in progress. He said it is our home, by working together we shall gradually bring back complete normalcy. He said it is time to be aware of inimical forces trying to create uncertainty but shall never succeed.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said affected NWA traders shall have a meeting with local civil-military and FATA secretariat representatives on 22 April to discuss genuine issues and way forward. He said economic rehabilitation of tribes takes priority. He said mainstreaming of FATA remains key to their empowerment and prosperity.