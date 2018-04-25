Famous TV and stage actress Madiha Gauhar dies at 62

Web Desk: Founder of Ajoka Theatre and artistic director Madiha Gauhar passed today in Lahore, at the age of 62. A source told that she had been suffering from cancer for three years.

Her funeral prayers are scheduled on Thursday evening, near her residence in 24 Sarwar Road Cantt.

She founded Ajoka Theatre in 1984 in the aim of bringing social change. The theatre specifically based on the social issues like female literacy and honor killings.

She tied knot with director, producer and writer Shahid Nadeem. she was the mother of actress, director, and producer Savera Nadeem.